Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $491,985,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 195.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NOC opened at $562.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

