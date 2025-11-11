Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

