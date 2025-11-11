Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

