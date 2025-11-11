Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. New Street Research set a $103.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

DLTR stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

