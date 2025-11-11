Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 973,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.