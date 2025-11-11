Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $684.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.42. The company has a market cap of $718.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

