Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.