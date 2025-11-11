Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 27.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Wall Street Zen cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

