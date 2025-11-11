Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,145 Visa Inc. $V

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $21,710,000. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 92.6% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,373,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,362 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Visa by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

V stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.83. The company has a market cap of $613.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.