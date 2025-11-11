B. Riley Has Positive Outlook of Envela FY2025 Earnings

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Envela in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Envela had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Envela from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Envela in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envela presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envela by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 862,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 308.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

