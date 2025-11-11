Said Darwazah Acquires 70,000 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Said Darwazah bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,541 per share, with a total value of £1,078,700.
Said Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 7th, Said Darwazah purchased 60,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,589 per share, for a total transaction of £953,400.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%
LON HIK opened at GBX 1,564.98 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
