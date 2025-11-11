Said Darwazah Acquires 70,000 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Said Darwazah bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,541 per share, with a total value of £1,078,700.

Said Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 7th, Said Darwazah purchased 60,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,589 per share, for a total transaction of £953,400.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,564.98 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,416.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.