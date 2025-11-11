Robeco Schweiz AG Has $75.30 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,602 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.35% of ON Semiconductor worth $75,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 740.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

