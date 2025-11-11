DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.66.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 0.5%

DKNG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,777 shares of company stock worth $14,328,924. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 670,884 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 458,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $362,554,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.