Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Maplebear FY2025 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Maplebear in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.6%

CART opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,141,071.10. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

