Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.94. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $20.87 EPS.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
