Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Outlook for Enbridge Q4 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.50.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$67.15 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$56.51 and a twelve month high of C$70.39. The stock has a market cap of C$146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.81%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

