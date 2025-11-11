Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NXST

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.10 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Zacks Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $190.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 164.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

