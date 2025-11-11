Q1 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Issued By Stifel Canada

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$313.00 to C$306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$318.42.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.4%

TSE:WSP opened at C$256.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$277.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$275.79. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$217.42 and a 52-week high of C$291.46. The company has a market cap of C$33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,963,010.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at C$489,911.21. This represents a 80.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total transaction of C$7,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,809 shares in the company, valued at C$10,595,972.25. This trade represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.