SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

