Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of GSL opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 137.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

