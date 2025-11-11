Head to Head Comparison: Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) vs. RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $94.12 million 2.33 $11.76 million $1.31 16.21 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RGC Resources and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Andatee China Marine Fuel Services is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 14.48% 12.01% 4.17% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RGC Resources beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

