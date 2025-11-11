Head to Head Analysis: SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) vs. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SailPoint and Porch Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint $861.61 million 13.13 -$315.83 million ($4.21) -4.83 Porch Group $437.85 million 2.95 -$32.83 million $0.29 36.34

Porch Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint. SailPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint N/A -2.04% -0.50% Porch Group 6.91% -51.86% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SailPoint and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint 3 3 15 3 2.75 Porch Group 1 2 8 0 2.64

SailPoint currently has a consensus price target of $25.66, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than SailPoint.

Summary

Porch Group beats SailPoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc. delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

