L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $503,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after buying an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of LHX stock opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.02. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.63.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
