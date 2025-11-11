Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 40,227,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 113,752,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £721,195.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

