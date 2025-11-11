Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NI stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

