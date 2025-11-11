Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,288 Pentair plc $PNR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

