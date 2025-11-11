Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.37 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $34,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.33 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.