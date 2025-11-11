Fagan Associates Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $334.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.05. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

