Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,340 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

