Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Icon were worth $38,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,887,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Icon by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 964,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,264,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $67,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.14.

Icon Stock Down 0.9%

ICLR stock opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.51. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $228.29. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

