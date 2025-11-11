Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 198.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.01 and its 200 day moving average is $359.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

