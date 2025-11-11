New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,358 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after buying an additional 95,802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

