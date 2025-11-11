Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 341 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,777,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $221.28. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

