Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

