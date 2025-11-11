Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

