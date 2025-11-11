Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB Shares Purchased by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of PFEB opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

