Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $106,745,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,302,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 970,510 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,762,000 after purchasing an additional 753,173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CMS opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

