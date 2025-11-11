Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Biohaven as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 1,172.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 830,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biohaven by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 168,676 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,481,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 589,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

