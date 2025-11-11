Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 384,518 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after buying an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,259,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,444 shares of company stock worth $2,386,174 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.