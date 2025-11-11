Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,878. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.