Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 14,886 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.32% of First Advantage worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2,967.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 121,687 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 124.5% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $670,813.90. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:FA opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.33 and a beta of 1.19.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 105.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

