MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of MKS worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MKS by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS stock opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

