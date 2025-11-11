Simplify Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Benitec Biopharma Limited $BNTC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Benitec Biopharma worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% in the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter worth $512,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

BNTC stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.67, a current ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $19,999,993.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,538,175 shares in the company, valued at $128,765,362.50. This trade represents a 18.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTC. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

