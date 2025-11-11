Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of THC stock opened at $194.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,977,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.