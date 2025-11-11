Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in QVC Group Inc. $QVCGA

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of QVC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QVCGA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QVC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QVC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Stock Performance

QVCGA stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.04. QVC Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $31.25.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

