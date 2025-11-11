Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 10,009 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 2.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

