Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 160,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Phathom Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

