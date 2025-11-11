Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $237.21. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,624,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,884,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

