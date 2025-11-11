Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATMU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.62. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 81.62%. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.