Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.9% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $309.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $319.35. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

